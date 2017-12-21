Download a New Mix From Shinichiro Yokota and Pleasure Cruiser

On March 9, Manchester and London-based party High Hoops will release its first vinyl offering, Pleasure Cruiser's Tokyo Horoki LP.

Produced in Tokyo by RBMA grad Pleasure Cruiser and split into two parts, Tokyo Horoki features four tracks co-produced by Japanese legend Shinichiro Yokota and another four tracks co-produced by Keita Sano. Inspired by the region in which it was produced, Tokyo Horoki is full of stunning neon-colored melodies, swinging grooves, and well placed vocal chops, with enough bass weight to move even the stiffest of dancefloors.

In support of the LP, Pleasure Cruiser and Shinichiro Yokota have offered up a download of an exclusive mix titled 'Inspirations From The Far East...,' which, like the album, features a collection of shimmering house cuts of impeccable style. The pair have also offered up a download of one of the album's digital bonus cuts "Baka Otoko" (Dub Mix for Terada).

You can download the mix and bonus track below, with the album available for pre-order here.