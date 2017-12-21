E Ruscha V Shares Trippy New Video

Tomorrow, Beats In Space will release E Ruscha V's Who Are You album.

The LP, which is the first full-length release by Eddie Ruscha under his given name, presents a collection of wondrous, free-flowing music that touches on balearic, afro, psychedelia, and cosmic house. The melodically rich album plots a path of self discovery while "exploring melody that can mutate as different shades of beauty," as Ruscha explains.

Ahead of the release, Beats In Space has shared a trippy, cosmic video for album cut "Carried Away," which pairs glowing visuals with the track's sun-drenched synth lines.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with the album available for pre-order here.