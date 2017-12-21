EXIT Festival Details 2018 Plans

Serbia's Exit Festival has locked in its plans for the upcoming 2018 edition, featuring the likes of Nina Kraviz, Carl Craig, Rødhåd, Ben Klock, and many more—all of whom will play the Dance Arena.

Last year saw the Dance Arena celebrate 15 years of existence with a new stage design and light show, and this year's lineup looks similarly full of big names. Thursday, July 12 will see performances from Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer B2B Ida Engberg, Ben Klock, Amelie Lens, and Anastasia Kristensen. Regional and local support will include DJ Jock, while Dušan Nikolić and Runy, the hometown duo from Novi Sad, will all join. Added more recently are Nina Kraviz, Solomun, Maceo Plex, Tale of Us, Carl Craig, Rødhåd, and Boris Brejcha, all of whom have confirmed. The arena will also host local techno artists Filip Xavi and Vladimir Aćić Avoid, with names to be announced soon.

EXIT festival will be held from July 12 to 15 at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia and, outside of the Dance Arena it will present some of the best international, regional and domestic music stars such as Ziggy Marley, Fever Ray, Alice Merton, Jax Jones, Ofenbach, Mahmut Orhan, Sevdaliza, Madball, Brujeria, Dog Eat Dog, Slaves, Idles, Asphyx, Bombers, and many others. Tickets are sold via exitfest.org, while the official tourist agency of the festival, exittrip.org, offers tourist packages containing tickets, as well as accommodation and transport options.

Meanwhile, more information, including the full lineup, can be found here.