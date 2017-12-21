femme culture to Release Compilation in Celebration of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

On March 15, London-based record label and collective femme culture will release HeForShe x femme culture, a 12-track compilation celebrating gender equality and women empowerment.

The label was appointed by the UN Women to curate the compilation in support of International Women's Day and the HeForShe Arts Week, with all revenue from sales going to the UN to be dedicated to accelerating progress on meeting women’s needs worldwide. The release features tracks from Octo Octa, Anastasia Kristensen, Finn, Nan Kolè, Malumz, and more.

To celebrate the release of the compilation, femme culture will be holding a party in London in collaboration with Boiler Room on Thursday, March 15.

You can pre-order the release here, with more information on the event here.

Tracklist:

01. James Marrs "Light Fields"

02. Finn "How Can I Be Sure?"

03. Elkka "We’re Here"

04. Blasé Vanguard "MAMA"

05. Anz "Stepson"

06. Tess "Fired"

07. Cherele "Hallucinogenic"

08. Ehua "Tiger"

09. Malumz "Owls"

10. Octo Octa "By Yourself" (Clap Mix)

11. Ariel Zetina "Divas"

12. Anastasia Kristensen "Vyuga"