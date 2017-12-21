Four Tet Remixes Bicep

Four Tet has remixed Bicep’s "Opal," taken from the Belfast duo’s 2017 debut album.

The rework sees subtle rhythmic tweaks and additions: overlays of texture and hinted melodies, giving the track a more tender, contemplative feel. Four Tet also extends its running time, drawing out each of its component parts, and giving them space to breathe. Out today on all digital stores, the remix will also receive a vinyl release with a B side track from Bicep, out April 27.

Much-celebrated for his own work as a producer, Four Tet’s remixes have always brought his identifiable, idiosyncratic approach to his source material. His recent remixes include Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Todd Terje, and Rihanna.