Hear an Atmospheric Cut From Rod Modell's Shorelights Project

Shorelights has a new album on the way via Subwax Bcn.

Shorelights is a collaborative ambient techno project comprised of Rod Modell (a.k.a. DeepChord) and Walter Wasacz and Christopher McNamara of the Detroit-based audio-visual collective nospectacle. Their new LP, Ancient Lights, is their second offering, following on from last year's Summer Cottage Soundscapes LP on echospace [detroit]. Ancient Lights looks to expand on the vision and range of Shorelights' deeper than deep aesthetic with a stunning display of sound design and atmosphere across an hour-long live recording—the recording is split into parts and will be released as a double 12" and on CD.

Ahead of the album's release, Shorelights have shared a full stream of album cut "Lighthouses," available via the player below.

You can pre-order Ancient Lights here.