Hi & Saberhägen Next on Midland's Intergraded

The second release on Midland's Intergraded label arrives from Hi & Saberhägen, two producers from Scotland and Ireland respectively.

They first met Midland at a gig at Sneaky Pete's in Edinburgh where they booked him to play at the club (where they also hold a residency). Having previously played their music on Anthony Naples “Proibito" and "Huntleys and Palmers" he was keen to hear what else they had been working on. What followed was a selection of tracks that ended up being distilled down to the Light On Leaves EP.

Tracklisting

A1. Loveless

A2. Parachute

B2. Light On Leaves

B2. Alright

Light On Leaves EP will land on March 30, with "Loveless" streaming in full below.