Proc Fiskal LP Next on Hyperdub

Hyperdub will release the debut album of Joe Powers (a.k.a Proc Fiskal), titled Insula.

Joe Powers is from Edinburgh, Scotland far outside the network of the grime capital of London. The Highland Mob, his debut EP, landed on Hyperdub last year, opening up his music to open-eared footwork and drum & bass fans as well as the grime crowd. He followed this up with a jungle-inflected EP on Om Unit’s Cosmic Bridge label, called Yes Boss, and will now release his debut album, Insula, which "switches the feel and intention towards a personal, and melodic music with one foot in grime, infused with often comic, often wistful recorded moments from his environment."

He says: "I wanted to be aware of where the music is coming from, referencing things I’m presently experiencing like making grime, my Radar radio show, phone addiction, alcohol, my surroundings, girls, depression, positivity, being unemployed, being employed hating it, my friends, etc. Trying to be true to myself instead of relying on other people’s nostalgia, and focusing on now."

"I think I probably make tunes to get out emotions I don’t express in day-to-day life. I used clips of my friends talking, drunk folk, and general Scottish life to preserve and represent what my experience is like right now, it’s a little like social media, in that looking back on this album might be like looking at Facebook from years ago, or going through old group chats, like a time capsule. Social media/notification sounds are designed to release serotonin, which is what I’d like my music to do, to make me, and other people happy, and in using these manipulative noises in a positive way, I like to think I’m taking back the power of the manipulation." — Proc Fiskal

Tracklisting

1. Restart

2. Apple Juice

3. Kontinuance

4. 2L

5. Achiltibuie

6. Scotch Precog

7. Pints

8. Dopamine

9. Punishment Exercise

10. Dish Washing

11.Vaudeville

12. Future Headache

13.Hoax Nos Trinit

14. Evil Spirits

15. A Like Ye

16. Mourn Non Did

Insula LP will land on June 8, with "Dish Washing" streaming in full via the player above.