Jon Hopkins Announces First Album in Five Years, Singularity

Jon Hopkins will release a new album, Singularity, on May 4—a follow-on to 2013’s Immunity. Along with news of Singularity, Hopkins has shared “Emerald Rush,” the first song to be released from the album, and an accompanying animated video, directed by Robert Hunter and Elliot Dear.

We're told that the album is shaped by Hopkins’ experiences with meditation and trance states and that it "flows seamlessly from rugged techno to transcendent choral music, from solo acoustic piano to psychedelic ambient." Singularity "explores the connectivity of the mind, sonics, and the natural world as it reflects the different psychological states Hopkins experienced while writing and recording," the label explains—and it's "intended to be listened to in one sitting, as a complete body of work."

Although this is Hopkins' first album in five years, the British producer has been busy since the release of Immunity with nonstop touring and projects including scoring the prestigious Barbican production of Hamlet, plus collaborations with Natasha Khan of Bat For Lashes and Bonobo. Prior to Immunity’s release, Hopkins was known as a producer and remixer of artists including David Lynch, Disclosure, Four Tet, Wild Beasts, and Purity Ring. Both Immunity and Diamond Mine (his collaboration with King Creosote) were nominated for the Mercury Prize, and his Monsters film score attracted an Ivor Novello nomination.

Tracklisting

01. Singularity

02. Emerald Rush

03. Neon Pattern Drum

04. Everything Connected

05. Feel First Life

06. C O S M

07. Echo Dissolve

08. Luminous Beings

09. Recovery

Singularity will land on on May 4, with "Emerald Rush" streaming in full via the player above.