Khruangbin Share New Video for 'Evan Finds The Third Room'

Khruangbin have today shared their new video for “Evan Finds The Third Room," one of the most popular tracks from their second album Con Todo El Mundo, out now on Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories.

The director, Josh King, explained the video’s concept: ”We found the happiest lady in China. We told her that you don't need a real hula hoop to have fun. She agreed."

The band is formed by Laura Lee on bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and Donald “DJ” Johnson on drums. Together, they take influence from 1960's Thai funk—their name literally translates to "Engine Fly" in Thai. Their 2015 debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You, drew influences from '60’s and '70s Thai cassettes infused with classic soul, dub, and psychedelia—but the latest record sees the band expand their global influence to sounds of Spain and the Middle East, particularly Iran, from the 1960s, 1970s and beyond.

