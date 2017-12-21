L.E.V. Festival 2018 Adds More Names, Including Electric Indigo and Convextion

Laboratorio de Electrónica Visual (a.k.a L.E.V.) 2018 has revealed the first names for its upcoming 11th edition—including audiovisual live shows, showcases, and workshops.

L.E.V., a project co-produced by the Government of the Principality of Asturias, Gijón's Town Council, LABoral Centro de Arte, and Datatrón Collective will return to Gijon, Spain from April 26 to 29, featuring a lineup full of daring and innovative international acts that "aim to go beyond classic formats within the fields of sound and vision creations."

After the first confirmation of first names, which included the likes of previous Atom TM, who will premiere his new work Deep State in live A/V format; Hiroaki Umeda, who brings his Intensional Particle performance; Italian artist Michela Pelusio; Loscil with one of his sensorial audiovisual live acts; and Ashes, the first collaboration between Martin Messier and Yro, L.E.V has now added a number of new names to the bill, including Sonic Robots, Electric Indigo, Murcof, Lucrecia Dalt, and Convextion.

To begin with, Sonic Robots will present his project Tripods One with the collaboration of Red Bull Music Academy. He will play new material that will be included in the first-ever electronic music album entirely played by robots. The compositions have been created with the collaboration of Andi Toma and Jan St Werner of Mouse on Mars.

Also included in the second lineup are Electric Indigo, Atom ™, Okkre, and Schwefelgelb—presenting four new projects and four different visions of avant-garde electronic music. The former will present 1 1 5 9 3, a live show specially designed for L.E.V. 2018, based on his new work in Imbalance Computer Music. It's described as "a live show for the most futuristic dancefloors only." Meanwhile, Okkre will debut Arkhé, which features 40 minutes of unreleased music structured in four acts, based on the representation of the four essential elements through sound, light, and color. Atom ™ will perform twice at the event, this time performing his regular live set; while Schwefelgelb will play in Spain for the first time.

In addition to this, L.E.V. has also added The Pueblo de Asturias Museum to the festival stages. Murcof, a leader in the field of ambient and neoclassical music, will perform with MimiCof, the alter ego of Japanese artist Midori Hirano, and Hungarian artist Norwell, who closes the venue lineup with a blend of grainy analogue synths textures and modern electronic music structures.

Performing in the Botanic garden will be Colombian artist Lucrecia Dalt, who will present her new project Anticlines, to be released on May 2018 by U.S. label RVNG Intl; and the fascinating layers of sound created by Canadian artist Jessica Moss.

In terms of installations, Children of The Light will premiere their installation Diapositive 1.2 at the Centro de Cultura Antiguo Instituto. This work described as "a black hole which defies our perception of space and time through luminous impulses."

Finally, on Sunday, April 29, L.E.V. will celebrate its Closing Party with performances by Convextion (Live) and Komatssu.

Lineup

Atom™ "Deeper State" (world premiere) [raster-media, De]

Hiroaki Umeda "Intensional Particle" [Jp]

Loscil live a/v [Kranky, Ca]

Martin Messier & Yro "Ashes" (world premiere) [Ca/Fr]

Zombie Zombie [Versatile, Fr]

Lusine [Ghostly International, USA]

Murcof & Jimmy Lakatos "Nebula" (world premiere) [Mx/Ca]

Rabit live a/v (w Cecile) "Les Fleurs Du Mal" [Halcyon Veil, USA/Fr]

Michela Pelusio "Spacetime Helix" [It]

Zan Lyons live a/v (world premiere) [Uk]

Lucrecia Dalt [RVNG Intl, De]

Sonic Robots “Tripods One” [De]

MimiCof [Alien Transistor, Jp]

Zan Lyons live a/v (world premiere) [Uk]

Schwefelgelb live a/v [EBM Fleisch, De]

Okkre“Arkhé” (world premiere) [Sp]

Jessica Moss[Constellation Records, Ca] Norwell [Hu]

Installations

Murcof & Jimmy Lakatos "Nebula"

[Mx/Ca]Children of The Light “Diapositive 1.2” [NL]

Clossing party:

Convextion live [A.R.T.Less, US] Komatssu [Sp]

This year's edition takes place from April 26 to 29 in Gijon, Spain, with more information available here.