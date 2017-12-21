L.E.V. Festival 2018 Confirms Final Plans

Laboratorio de Electrónica Visual (a.k.a L.E.V.) 2018 has revealed its final plans for its upcoming 11th edition.

L.E.V., a project co-produced by the Government of the Principality of Asturias, Gijón's Town Council, LABoral Centro de Arte, and Datatrón Collective will return to Gijon, Spain from April 26 to 29, featuring a lineup full of innovative international acts that "aim to go beyond classic formats within the fields of sound and vision creations."

After the first confirmation of first and second names, which included the likes of Atom TM, Hiroaki Umeda, Sonic Robots, Electric Indigo, Murcof, Lucrecia Dalt, and Convextion, the event has now completed its lineup.

Included in this final announcement is Claro Intelecto, who returns to L.E.V. 11 years after his performance at the first edition, this time showcasing his new album, Exhilarator. We're told to expect "a cinematic album reflecting very different moods and textures, where moments of heavenly beauty combine with windy grooves of frozen techno and heavy basses."

Attempting to track the evolution of new audiovisual languages, L.E.V. will also present a selection of projects pushing the limits of digital creativity, including SCHNITT, an artistic project by Amelie Duchow and Marco Monfardini who will present MEMORY CODE, an A/V performance based on visual memory. The project works with an image stored in the human mind which will be remembered and recreated combining sound and visual elements.

Sunday, April 29 will see performances from Lotic and NSDOS. The former will showcase POWER, his new work, to be released by Tri Angle in July. Meanwhile, French artist NSDOS will present his own take on techno using futuristic instruments built from old audio converters, Gameboy emulators, and assembled metal parts.

Elsewhere, Sonic Robots will partake in Studio Science, a series of workshops and educational videos created by Red Bull Music Academy, focused on showing the creative processes of some of the most creative minds in contemporary electronic music.

Finally, as part of ENCAC (The European Network for Contemporary Audiovisual Creation), a network L.E.V. has helped to found and promote with LABoral Centro de Arte, there will be two worldwide premieres shown in an installation format. The first is NÉBULA, a large-sized installation created by Murcof and Jimmy Lakatos in order to study the relationship between light and cosmos. SYNSPECIES [Spaceless latitudes] is a collaboration between Elias Merino and Tadej Droljc. There will also be a performance by Spanish artist Enrique Tomás.

This year's edition takes place from April 26 to 29 in Gijon, Spain, with more information, including tickets and the full lineup, available here.