London Keys Player and Producer Joe Armon-Jones Announces Debut Album on Brownswood

London keys player and producer Joe Armon-Jones has announced his debut album via Gilles Peterson's Brownswood, titled Starting Today.

Starting Today follows the Idiom EP released with Maxwell Owin in 2017. Picked by The Vinyl Factory as one of 2017’s best EPs, it led to live shows at Boiler Room and Jazz Cafe. Last year also saw Ezra Collective (of which he’s a co-founder) release their Juan Pablo EP and headline shows at Islington Assembly Hall and Ronnie Scott’s.

We're told that the album is a "showcase for his ludicrous chops on the piano, and the like-minded, equally talented bandmates who join him on the record," and that its sounds encompass hip-hop, dub, and Afrobeat.

Tracklisting

01. Starting Today ft. Asheber

02. Almost Went Too Far

03. Mollison Dub

04. London’s Face ft. Oscar Jerome

05. Ragify ft. Big Sharer

06. Outro (ForNow)

Starting Today will land on May 4 via Brownswood, with the title track streaming in full above.