Maceo Plex Mixes fabric 98

The next fabric mix will come from Maceo Plex (a.k.a Eric Estornel), landing April 20.

This compilation features productions by elusive artists like Perestroika and Pinch to minimal wave bands like Iron Curtain and techno artists Jon Hester and Mike Ink. There are also 13 exclusive tracks such as Maceo Plex edits and unreleased tracks as his Mariel Ito alias, in addition to material from his Ellum Audio and Lone Romantic imprints.

We're told that the release is a "great representation of a man that loves to venture between multiple styles and creatively put them together in a way that somehow sounds cohesive and yet effortless in its design."

“fabric is easily one of my favourite clubs in the world and favourite CD series. I wanted to be my organic self and fit as much of the music I love into a modest 80 minutes. That required a bit of digging and mashing up of sounds, but I knew it would be doing the series a great disservice to take the task lightly. 12 years ago I went to fabric in the wee morning hours after playing a small gig as Mariel Ito and saw Ricardo Villalobos surrounded by a sea of bobbing heads in the darkness and a blaringly intense sound system. I knew that morning I needed to work harder and somehow get to play that room someday. Adding my name to this list of respected artists and the rich history of the iconic series is special to me and I am glad to be part of it." — Maceo Plex

Tracklisting

01. Perestroika "Goth Skate"

02. Peter Benisch "Sabine's Song"

03. Pinch "Walking With Shadows"

04. Sebastopol "Manethon" / Jensen Interceptor "Haze" feat. Skee Mask

05. Carl Finlow "Veiled"

06. Mariel Ito "Xten"

07. Fiberroot "Trindello" / Northlake "Ditch Drive"

08. Iron Curtain "Condos" (Maceo Plex Remix)

09. Paradigm Shift "Requisition"

10. Maceo Plex "Mutant Magic" (fabric Dub)

11. Versalife "Portamento Quints"

12. Maceo Plex "Mutant Quazars" (fabric Dub)

13. Brame & Hamo "Space Dub"

14. Architectural "Inedit 1"

15. Maceo Plex "Mutant Radio"

16. Jon Hester "Corridors"

17. Joel Mull "Backoldman"

18. D-Vince "Resource 1"

19. Vinyl Countdown "Ride"

20. Dold "Revolution" / Orbe "Focus"

21. Voiski "Megatrance 2"

22. Hiver "Zwicky"

Fabric Records will release fabric 98 on April 20.