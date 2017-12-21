MDRNTY Announces New Names, Including Mathew Jonson, Herodot, Lazare Hoche, and More

MDRNTY Cruise has announced its second phase artist lineup.

Joining those announced in the first lineup, which included Andrey Pushkarev, Ion Ludwig, SIT (Cristi Cons & Vlad Caia), and more, will be Alci, Archie Hamilton, CAP, DJ Reas, Djebali, Edu Imbernon, Giorgio Maulini, Herodot, James Mc Hale, Jon Charnis, Lazare Hoche, Dana Ruh, Lunar Disco, Mathew Jonson (Live), Mihai Pol, Nima Gorji, and Suciu.

Taking place June 10 to 13 throughout the Mediterranean, MDRNTY will this year feature performances across 24-hour programming. Ticket options offer all-inclusive packages that include: cabin accommodation, unlimited dining, unlimited drinks (non-premium), 24-hour access to dancefloors, and four-part payment plans. The cruise also promises pop-up events, artistic and technological shows, film and documentary screenings, exhibitions of contemporary art, yoga, and more.

This year's edition takes place from June 10 to 13, with more information here. Meanwhile, you can view the confirmed names below, with more to be announced soon.

Phase 1/3 line-up

Ricardo Villalobos

Black Coffee

Stephan Bodzin

Apollonia

Andrey Pushkarev

Audiofly

Behrouz

Culoe De Song

Eagles & Butterflies

Hyenah

Ion Ludwig (live)

Jan Blomqvist (live)

Matthew Dekay

Osunlade

Patrice Baumel

SIT (Cristi Cons & Vlad Caia)

Phase 2/3 line-up

Alci

Archie Hamilton

CAP

DJ Reas

Djebali

Edu Imbernon

Giorgio Maulini

Herodot

James Mc Hale

Jon Charnis

Lazare Hoche

Dana Ruh

Lunar Disco

Mathew Jonson (live)

Mihai Pol

Nima Gorji

Suciu

Phase 3/3 line-up

TBA