MDRNTY Announces New Names, Including Mathew Jonson, Herodot, Lazare Hoche, and More

MDRNTY Cruise has announced its second phase artist lineup.
Joining those announced in the first lineup, which included Andrey Pushkarev, Ion Ludwig, SIT (Cristi Cons & Vlad Caia), and more, will be Alci, Archie Hamilton, CAP, DJ Reas, Djebali, Edu Imbernon, Giorgio Maulini, Herodot, James Mc Hale, Jon Charnis, Lazare Hoche, Dana Ruh, Lunar Disco, Mathew Jonson (Live), Mihai Pol, Nima Gorji, and Suciu.
Taking place June 10 to 13 throughout the Mediterranean, MDRNTY will this year feature performances across 24-hour programming. Ticket options offer all-inclusive packages that include: cabin accommodation, unlimited dining, unlimited drinks (non-premium), 24-hour access to dancefloors, and four-part payment plans. The cruise also promises pop-up events, artistic and technological shows, film and documentary screenings, exhibitions of contemporary art, yoga, and more.
This year's edition takes place from June 10 to 13, with more information here. Meanwhile, you can view the confirmed names below, with more to be announced soon.
Phase 1/3 line-up
Ricardo Villalobos
Black Coffee
Stephan Bodzin
Apollonia
Andrey Pushkarev
Audiofly
Behrouz
Culoe De Song
Eagles & Butterflies
Hyenah
Ion Ludwig (live)
Jan Blomqvist (live)
Matthew Dekay
Osunlade
Patrice Baumel
SIT (Cristi Cons & Vlad Caia)
Phase 2/3 line-up
Alci
Archie Hamilton
CAP
DJ Reas
Djebali
Edu Imbernon
Giorgio Maulini
Herodot
James Mc Hale
Jon Charnis
Lazare Hoche
Dana Ruh
Lunar Disco
Mathew Jonson (live)
Mihai Pol
Nima Gorji
Suciu
Phase 3/3 line-up
TBA