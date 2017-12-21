mmph Announces Debut EP

mmph will release his debut EP, Dear God, on April 13 via Tri Angle Records.

mmph, real name Sae Heum Han, is a 24-year-old Seoul-born, Boston-based producer. Classically trained since childhood, he first came to Boston to study Cello performance at Berklee College of Music before turning his concentration towards electronic production and design and starting his project as mmph. Dear God is said to mark a "turning point in the rapid evolution" of this young producer, "a merging of his classical training, sophisticated composition, and unique sound design."

Dear God comes along just as mmph’s involvement in serpentwithfeet’s eagerly anticipated forthcoming album, soil, was revealed, alongside recent production work for newcomer Lauren Auder and music legend David Byrne on his latest album.

“Dear God was written in times filled with doubt and personal hardship. Experiencing personal tragedies and uncontrollable nature of our lives, writing the EP was the only way I knew how to cope and deal with these events. Simultaneously, attending school for music, you are constantly surrounded by criticism and anxiety. The love you have for the art is often overshadowed by the expectation of excellence and virtuosity. My personal love affair with music became one of my last priorities.

"Writing this EP not only let me vent, but it also helped me fall in love with music all over again. Ironically, it was the last thing I sought but ended up becoming the medicine that I desperately needed.

"The rose that’s represented in the album artwork describes it all: I received it on my birthday and pinned it to my bedroom wall and it became the first and the last thing I saw during my day when I started writing the EP. It was there when I learned of my mother’s illness, my friend’s tragedy, and when I met the love of my life. It went through all of it with me and it’s still there.” — mmph

Tracklisting

01. Sun God

02. Façade

03. Past Lives

04. Wilting

05. Blossom

Dear God LP will land on April 13 via Tri Angle Records. Along with today’s announcement, mmph is sharing a video directed by Maria Constanza Ferreira for the lead track, “Sun God.”