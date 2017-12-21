Moby Next Up in Ask The Experts; Send Him Your Questions Now

Moby is up next in our Ask The Experts series, with Alva Noto's answers to be published soon.

It feels a little unnecessary to pen an introduction on Moby. Suffice to say that the American musician, DJ, record producer, singer, songwriter, and more—real name Richard Melville Hall—is one of the most important and defining figures in electronic dance music, having helped bring the music to a mainstream audience both in the UK and in America. He's released 14 albums to date, with another on the way, and has sold over 20 million records worldwide—responsible for classics like "Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?", "Porcelain," "Natural Blues," and many, many more. Over the course of a 30-year career, he's co-written, produced, and remixed music for the likes of David Bowie, Daft Punk, Brian Eno, New Order, and many more leading names. As a fan of music, it's almost unthinkable that you won't have both hear and appreciated his work. It's a quite remarkable résumé, that only continues to grow.

Moby’s 15th studio album, Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, is situated in the post-apocalyptic wasteland following the Divine’s abandonment of Man. It follows on from Moby's last studio album, 2013's Innocents, and finds him returning to "trip-hop, soul, electronics, and even some gospel." The album also reportedly explores "concepts such as individuality, emotion, spirituality and the brokenness of humanity," having been recorded in Moby’s bedroom studio in Los Angeles during the spring and summer of 2017.

Ahead of the album's release later this month, Moby has stepped forward and offered to answer your questions about DJing, production, or anything else. All questions should be sent to asktheexperts@xlr8r.com with "Moby" as the subject line. We'll pass them along to Moby who will then select his favorites, and soon we'll publish the answers.