Moonland Festival Launches in Estonia with Barac, Dewalta, DVS1, and More.

Early August will see the first edition of Estonia's Moonland Festival, featuring Barac, Dewalta, DVS1, and many more leading names.
The venue is the historical Rummu quarry and former prison, a Unesco World Heritage Site, not far from Estonia's capital Tallin. The site is said to be "surrounded by lush nature," and is known for hosting Into The Valley 2017.
The aim, organizers say, is to "reshape the landscape through an interactive audio-visual experience," soundtracked the following names, with more set to be announced.
This year's debut edition takes place from August 3 to 5 in the historical prison walls of Rummu, with more information coming soon—and a teaser video streaming above.
First Names
Abelle
Andrey Vishnevsky
Archie Hamilton
Artur Lääts
Barac
Christopher Ledger
Cristi Cons
Dana Ruh
Dewalta
Dorian Paic
DVS1
Enzo Siragusa
Ion Ludwig live
Janina
Kamran Sadeghi live
Mashkov
Mike Shannon
Mr. & Mrs. Jonson (Mathew Jonson) live
Nastia
Nikita Zabelin
Nima Gorji
Octo Octa live
Philipp Gorbachev live
PTU
Rossko
Sleeparchive
Sofia Rodina