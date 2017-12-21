Moonland Festival Tickets Now on Sale via XLR8R

Tickets for the debut edition of Moonland Festival are now on sale via XLR8R.

As announced yesterday, early August will see the first edition of Estonia's Moonland Festival, featuring Barac, Dewalta, DVS1, and many more leading names.

The venue is the historical Rummu quarry and former prison, a Unesco World Heritage Site, not far from Estonia's capital Tallin. The site is said to be "surrounded by lush nature," and is known for hosting Into The Valley 2017.

The aim, organizers say, is to "reshape the landscape through an interactive audio-visual experience," soundtracked the following names, with more set to be announced soon.

This year's debut edition takes place from August 3 to 5 in the historical prison walls of Rummu, with more information coming soon.

Meanwhile, early bird tickets are now available here, via XLR8R.

First Names

Abelle

Andrey Vishnevsky

Archie Hamilton

Artur Lääts

Barac

Christopher Ledger

Cristi Cons

Dana Ruh

Dewalta

Dorian Paic

DVS1

Enzo Siragusa

Ion Ludwig live

Janina

Kamran Sadeghi live

Mashkov

Mike Shannon

Mr. & Mrs. Jonson (Mathew Jonson) live

Nastia

Nikita Zabelin

Nima Gorji

Octo Octa live

Philipp Gorbachev live

PTU

Rossko

Sleeparchive

Sofia Rodina