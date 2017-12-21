Mysterious Icelandic Trio aYia Return with 'Sparkle'

Mysterious Icelandic trio aYia have returned with "Sparkle," their latest single and their first official track in more than a year.

The aYia project is that of Ásta Fanney Sigurðardóttir, Kári Einarsson, and Kristinn Roach. Together, they've released two previous singles on Bedroom Community, "Ruins" and "Water Plant," and they're now back with "Sparkle." The song starts at a mellow simmer, slowly building up to a massive climax, touching on pop and electronic along the way. Stream it now above, or buy it here.