Mount Kimbie Share a Dark and Druggy Remix From Nina Kraviz; Hear it Now

Mount Kimbie have announced a remix package for their most recent album, Love What Survives.

The package will feature six remixes split across two 12"s, which will be released over consecutive weeks on May 4 and May 11. The first will feature an extended rework from Nina Kraviz—which can be heard via the player above—alongside two DJ tool versions, with the second featuring remixes from Marcel Dettmann, Gerd Janson, and Ellen Allien.

Mount Kimbie have also announced a full live band tour of North America in May, the dates of which you can find below.

Tour Dates:

May 11 - Arcosanti, AZ - FORM

May 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex - SOLD OUT!

May 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel - SOLD OUT!

May 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel - JUST ADDED!

May 15 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre

May 16 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's

May 17 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

May 19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 20 - Sainte-Therese, QC - Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival

May 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

May 24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

May 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival