Norfik Serves Up 'Intense Mix of Jungle and Ambient' on New TAR Release

The next release on LA-based TAR comes in the shape of a six-track double-EP from Norfik, titled The Light.

Norfik, an Illinois producer with two previous release on TAR, has been cross-breeding genres with his work since 2009. This latest release is described as an "intense mix of jungle and ambient tracks." Cut four, "Obliterate," has been a staple in PBDY's sets while on tour with Flying Lotus.

Tracklisting

01. Harm's Way

02. Dreaming In Unison

03. Obliterate

04. Blind

05. Slums

06. Paranoia

The Light will land on April 20, with "Dreaming In Unison" streaming in full below.