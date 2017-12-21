Norfik Serves Up 'Intense Mix of Jungle and Ambient' on New TAR Release

The next release on LA-based TAR comes in the shape of a six-track double-EP from Norfik, titled The Light.
Norfik, an Illinois producer with two previous release on TAR, has been cross-breeding genres with his work since 2009. This latest release is described as an "intense mix of jungle and ambient tracks." Cut four, "Obliterate," has been a staple in PBDY's sets while on tour with Flying Lotus.
Tracklisting
01. Harm's Way
02. Dreaming In Unison
03. Obliterate
04. Blind
05. Slums
06. Paranoia
The Light will land on April 20, with "Dreaming In Unison" streaming in full below.