North London Outfit Ivy Lab Line Up Debut Album

Ivy Lab will release Death Don't Always Taste Good, their debut album proper, on May 11, through their own 20/20 LDN label.

The North London outfit, originally consisting of Sabre, Stray, and Halogenix, came to prominence around 2012 as a drum & bass act working predominantly for the Critical Music label through which they released their debut single, “Oblique." The years that followed have seen them go from strength to strength while propagating a new generation of hip-hop-inspired abstractions housed within the framework of their 20/20 LDN project. The label was unveiled with 2015's pseudo-mixtape/compilation LP Ivy Lab presents 20/20 Volume.1, and subsequent follow-up EPs have been benchmark moments in forging the halftime / future beats genre—an assortment of actors from across the bass music landscape applying their sonic-heritage to experiments with hip-hop and drum machine electronica.

Now a duo, Sabre (Gove Kidao) and Stray (J. Fogel) will release their debut album proper, titled Death Don't Always Taste Good. It's described as their "most consistent body of work they’ve created so far" and "reveals a deeper dimension to Ivy Lab’s sonic palette than we’ve experienced before." It will be the first music from them since they’ve become a duo.

Tracklisting:

01. Fortune Teller

02. Ugly Bubble

03. Jet Lag

04. Astral Pirate Theme

05. Cake

06. Vanity Fair

07. A & E

08. Death Don't Always Taste Good

09. Snack Time

10. Calculate

11. Ozbo

12. Cadillac

Death Don't Always Taste Good LP will land on May 18, with "Cake" streaming in full below.