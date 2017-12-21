Oscuro London to Host Youandewan, The Ghost, and Voigtmann

On April 14, Oscuro London is set to host a daytime event at the newly renovated 93 Feet East.

After a short hiatus following its fabric debut in January, Oscuro is set to return with a massive lineup that will feature performances by The Brane label head Youandewan, Berlin-based diggers The Ghost, Oscura resident Jack Ling, and Voigtmann and Harry McCanna, who are scheduled to play a special b2b closing set.

Oscuro's last two parties have sold out and this looks to follow suit, with tickets currently on second release. You can find more information and tickets here.