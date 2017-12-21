Paris' Concrete Confirms March Schedule

Paris' Concrete has shared the schedule for March 2018, with Mall Grab, DJ Stingray, DeWalta, Polar Inertia, John Dimas, and many more all set to play.
The months' events start this coming weekend of March 2 and 3, beginning with an Æternum label night and then a Concrete night, with DeWalta b2b Cristi Cons, Lowris, and Phil Weeks lined up, while there will also be a live set from Peter F. Spiess. March 10 will see a performance from Radioactive man (live), with Erika b2b NonCompliant and Powder, too. Of particular interest is the Lobster Theremin label night, taking place alongside the likes of Motor City Drum Ensemble on the weekend of March 24 and 25. There will also be performances from Apollonia, Inertia (live), Shlomo, and Luigi Tozzi, to name just a few, over the course of the month.
More information, including the full lineup, can be found below and here.
Friday, March 2: Æternum label night
DeWalta b2b Cristi Cons
Peter F. Spiess
Lowris
Eli Verveine
Tobias Lindén
Darween
Saturday, March 3: Concrete
Loco Dice
Phil Weeks
Tijo Aime
Dj Prophet b2b Rafiki (Woodfloor, all night long)
Friday, March 9
Mall Grab
DJ Moxie
Damiano von Erckert
Miley Serious
Loods
Saturday, March 10
Radioactive Man (Live)
AZF
Erika b2b Noncompliant
Powder
Manaré b2b Azamat B (Woodfloor, all night long)
Friday, March 16
Palms Trax
Denis Sulta
Leo Pol (live)
Zaltan B2B Orpheu The Wizard (Woodfloor, all night long)
Saturday, March 17
DJ Stingray
Sync 24 (live)
Searaime (live)
Mezigue
Femmes actuelles (Sandro, Gabriel, Behzad) (live)
Amarou
Mud deep
Lemaire
Friday, March 23
Signal Electrique
Jeff23
Ixindamix
Interlope
Crystal Distortion
69DB
Redux
Doublscotch
Prosper
Mickey Meltdown
Maelstrom
Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Dream 2 Science
Patrice Scott
Vladimir Ivkovic
Tako
Sacha Mambo
La Chinerie (G'Boï et Jean Mi)
+ 10 Years of Lobster Theremin, label night
Asquith
Bobbie
D.dan
DJ Seinfeld
Luz1e
Nthng
Royer
Sweely (live)
Friday, March 30
Polar Inertia (live)
Shlomo
Luigi Tozzi
Twin Peaks (DJ Yazi & Haruka) Hybrid set
Julianna
Nathan Zahef
Saturday, March 31
Apollonia
John Dimas
Taieb Chekir B2B Bassam (All night long)