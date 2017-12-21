Paris' Concrete Confirms March Schedule

Paris' Concrete has shared the schedule for March 2018, with Mall Grab, DJ Stingray, DeWalta, Polar Inertia, John Dimas, and many more all set to play.

The months' events start this coming weekend of March 2 and 3, beginning with an Æternum label night and then a Concrete night, with DeWalta b2b Cristi Cons, Lowris, and Phil Weeks lined up, while there will also be a live set from Peter F. Spiess. March 10 will see a performance from Radioactive man (live), with Erika b2b NonCompliant and Powder, too. Of particular interest is the Lobster Theremin label night, taking place alongside the likes of Motor City Drum Ensemble on the weekend of March 24 and 25. There will also be performances from Apollonia, Inertia (live), Shlomo, and Luigi Tozzi, to name just a few, over the course of the month.

More information, including the full lineup, can be found below and here.

Friday, March 2: Æternum label night

DeWalta b2b Cristi Cons

Peter F. Spiess

Lowris

Eli Verveine

Tobias Lindén

Darween

Saturday, March 3: Concrete

Loco Dice

Phil Weeks

Tijo Aime

Dj Prophet b2b Rafiki (Woodfloor, all night long)

Friday, March 9

Mall Grab

DJ Moxie

Damiano von Erckert

Miley Serious

Loods

Saturday, March 10

Radioactive Man (Live)

AZF

Erika b2b Noncompliant

Powder

Manaré b2b Azamat B (Woodfloor, all night long)

Friday, March 16

Palms Trax

Denis Sulta

Leo Pol (live)

Zaltan B2B Orpheu The Wizard (Woodfloor, all night long)

Saturday, March 17

DJ Stingray

Sync 24 (live)

Searaime (live)

Mezigue

Femmes actuelles (Sandro, Gabriel, Behzad) (live)

Amarou

Mud deep

Lemaire

Friday, March 23

Signal Electrique

Jeff23

Ixindamix

Interlope

Crystal Distortion

69DB

Redux

Doublscotch

Prosper

Mickey Meltdown

Maelstrom

Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Dream 2 Science

Patrice Scott

Vladimir Ivkovic

Tako

Sacha Mambo

La Chinerie (G'Boï et Jean Mi)

+ 10 Years of Lobster Theremin, label night

Asquith

Bobbie

D.dan

DJ Seinfeld

Luz1e

Nthng

Royer

Sweely (live)

Friday, March 30

Polar Inertia (live)

Shlomo

Luigi Tozzi

Twin Peaks (DJ Yazi & Haruka) Hybrid set

Julianna

Nathan Zahef

Saturday, March 31

Apollonia

John Dimas

Taieb Chekir B2B Bassam (All night long)