Peggy Gou and Mall Grab Play XLR8R Boat Party at Hideout Festival

Peggy Gou and Mall Grab will play an XLR8R boat party at this year's Hideout Festival, taking place from June 25 to 29 in Zrce, Croatia.

Scheduled to perform this year are the likes of George FitzGerald, Paul Woolford, DJ Seinfeld, and Horse Meat Disco, all of whom were included in this latest and final lineup announcement. These names join Alan Fitzpatrick, Bicep, Mall Grab, Peggy Gou, Hunee, Joy Orbison, and more.

The full lineup for Hideout 2018 is here, while you can buy tickets for the boat party on June 27 here.