Peggy Gou Next on Phonica White

Peggy Gou will release a new 12" on Phonica White series next month, titled Travelling Without Arriving.

The two-track release, which features a remix from New York DJ-producer Ge-ology, is Gou's second appearance as part of the Phonica white-label series, following 2016's Day Without Yesterday / Six O Six.

Her last release landed earlier this month with the Once EP for Ninja Tune.

Tracklisting

A. Travelling Without Arriving

B. Travelling Without Arriving (Ge-ology Nite Stealth Ninja Mix)

Travelling Without Arriving will land on April 27, with clips streaming here.