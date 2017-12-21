Pional Next on Permanent Vacation

After a contribution to the Permanent Vacation 10-Year Anniversary compilation, Pional will returns to the label with the Miracle EP.

Madrid-born and raised Miguel Barros has established himself as an outstanding producer with his great pop sensibility and attention to rich details, whether with his solo EPs, his on-going collaboration with the like-minded John Talabot or his remixes. He's previously released on Hivern Discs, Young Turks, and Counter Records, to name a few.

Tracklisting:

01. Miracle (Original Mix)

02. Miracle (Open Up Mix)

03. Tempest (Original Mix)

Miracle EP will land on March 9, with "Tempest" streaming below.