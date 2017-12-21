Portugal's Waking Life Adds More Names

Portugal's Waking Life Festival has confirmed its a second list of names for its upcoming edition, including Andy Stott, Rhadoo, Objekt, Rrose, and Call Super.

The second edition of Waking Life, the Portuguese arts and music festival which had its first run last August, will take place over five days, from August 15 to 19, at its lake near the village of Crato—situated in Northern Alentejo, Portalegre, one of the most deserted regions in Southern Europe.

Earlier announced names were Abdulla Rashim, Afriqua, Aleksi Perälä, Deadbeat, DJ Dustin, Djrum, Edward, Inga Mauer, Jan Jelinek, Leafar Legov, Lone, Luigi Tozzi, Maayan Nidam, Sebastian Mullaert & Ulf Eriksson, Stavroz, Thomas Melchior, Vibronics, Vlada, and Willow amongst others.

The program will start on Wednesday, August 15 at midnight with the opening show of Plaid & Felix’s Machines, and will continue continuously until Monday, August 20 in the morning.

Waking Life describes itself as a "collaborative project" where the space is brought to life by the joint vision of those participating. Ecology is also one of the main pillars of the festival: by taking several measures, such as working with solar energy, water purification systems, and through travel and waste management, the event tries to reduce its environmental impact as much as possible. The organisers also increase awareness by offering an educational program consisting of workshops, screenings, and debates.

The second list of names is as follows:

A. Brehme

Andy Stott live

Architectural

Ata

Ateq live

Call Super

Cio D’Or

Cristi Cons

Discodromo

Diwa

DJ Masda

Donna Leake

DVS1

DWIG live

Eduardo De La Calle

Ferro

Huerco S

Jacketx

Luke Abbott

Mad Miran

Map.ache live

Mike Stellar

Molly

Montanha Magnética

Murcof

Naty Seres

Objekt

Om Unit

Pandilla Ltd live

Photay live

Plaid & Felix’s Machines

Rhadoo

Rrose live

SIT live

The Love Triangle (Elias Mazian, Job Jobse, Luc Mast)

Trance Wax

V.I.V.E.K

Vlad Caia

Vladimir Ivkovic

Woody

This year's edition takes place from August 15 to 19 in Crato, Portugal, with more information available here.