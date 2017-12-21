Praslea, Cezar, Priku, and More Play Round UP & Drums' Off Week Parties

Czech Republic's Round UP Agency and Romanian promoter Drums will team up this coming summer on two collaborative events around Barcelona's Off Week in June, with SIT (Vlad Caia & Cristi Cons), Praslea, Cezar, Priku, and more all set to play across two days. It will be the first time the two organisations have paired up for an event.

The events will take place on June 13 and June 14, with the lineups featuring a mixture of guests and artists from the Round UP Agency roster. The venues will be announced soon, with the full lineups below.

Tickets are on sale now, here.

Wednesday, June 13—This Side UP, Avenida Para-lel

SIT (Vlad Caia & Cristi Cons)

Praslea B2B Cezar

Agustin Alvarez

Bruno Curtis

And.re

Thursday, Jun 14—TBA, Poble Espanyol

Arapu

Traumer

Priku

JADA

Dafoe