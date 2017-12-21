Premiere: Hear a Deep and Driving Remix by Cosmin TRG

Tomorrow, March 30, Brothers Black will return to New York's Safer At Night with their latest EP, Identity Crisis.

The new EP continues a stellar run for Brothers Black, who've recently dropped standout releases on voxnox, Counter Pulse, and their own eponymous imprint (Brothers Black). Identity Crisis finds the pair broading their sound with three future-facing originals that range from the warped electro of "E-150" to the title track's galloping grooves and the smooth ambience of "There's No Turning Back." On the remix front, Cosmin TRG turns his hand to "E-150," twisting it into a heads-down rave banger fit for the hazy early hours.

You can pre-order Identity Crisis here, with Cosmin TRG's remix streaming in full below.