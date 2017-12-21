Premiere: Hear a Deep Synth-Driven Cut From TERR

Brazilian-born producer TERR will drop her new EP, Have You Ever, on Permanent Vacation on March 30.

The new EP, which follows a string of releases on Scuba's Hotflush imprint, presents a collection of cuts driven by TERR's love of analog gear, combining twisting synth lines with multi-layered textures, hypnotic vocal hooks, and wall-shaking basslines. With its idiosyncratic style cues, Have You Ever furthers TERR's retro-futurist signature and signals an exciting new talent in house and techno.

Ahead of the release, TERR has offered up a full stream of the dub version of the EP's title track, available via the player below.

You can pre-order the EP here.