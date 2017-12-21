Premiere: Hear a Dubbed-Out Track From Rico Casazza

London-based artist Rico Casazza today releases his latest EP, Yurican, via Beef Records.

Yurican will be Casazza's first release of 2018 and the second for Beef Records, following on from BUSZ' Symmetry Pt.2 EP. The four tracks on the EP bear all the Casazza trademarks, from the title track's raw acidic grooves and dubbed-out synth lines to the tense atmospheres of "Macabre" and the driving techno of "End 2016." Alongside the four originals, Dircsen provides a deep and druggy remix of "End 2016" to close out the EP in sleazy style.

You can pick up the EP here, with "Yurican" streaming in full via the player below.