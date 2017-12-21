Premiere: Hear a Groove-Led Cut From Art Department

On March 21, Art Department will drop Sour Jazz on his own No. 19 Music.

The EP marks a return to the solo release format for Jonny White’s Art Department project after a three-year hiatus and preempts a string of releases planned for 2018. On Sour Jazz, White presents three inventive originals, from the twisted, low-slung grooves of the title track to the jazzy sax licks of “721 (Queen St)” and the classic house vibes of “Roots Deeps,” an enticing collaboration with New York house pioneer Todd Terry and vocalist Roland Clarke, further reaffirming his position in the upper echelons of house and techno.

In support of the release, White has offered up a full stream of "721 (Queen St)," which you can hear via the player below.

You can pre-order the EP here.

Art Department is set to play at Miami's Rapture Festival on March 22 alongside Zip, RPR (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Rhadoo), Cristi Cons, DeWalta, Chris Liebing, Luciano, Guy Gerber, MANFLY (Audiofly + M.A.N.D.Y), Ion Ludwig (Live), Sammy Dee, and more. You can find tickets here.