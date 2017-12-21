Premiere: Hear a Groovy New Production from Silverlining

After a run of sought-after re-issues, smattered with the occasional unreleased track, London producer Silverlining continues the series with the Silverlining Dubs (vi) EP, this time comprised entirely of brand new tracks from his new South London studio.

Sketched out on the road, during the summer of 2017, between the backwoods of Canada and the vineyards of Southern Spain, these three tracks were then re-patched and mixed down on a nearly identical setup to that on which he created the '90s productions that have defined this Silverlining Dubs label.

Tracklisting

01. Nanoschitzel

02. Eye in the Sky

03. Munticles

Silverlining Dubs (vi) will land on March 5, with "Nanoschitzel" streaming in full via the player below.