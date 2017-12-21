Premiere: Hear a Menacing Cut From Wild Kid

Later this week, Brooklyn’s Wild Kid will return to new label 48k with Scream Tape.

The EP, a devastating six-track collection, was written in the midst of “a dense cloud of negative emotions” and inspired by the promise of “emerging healthier on the other side.” This raw, unbridled emotion is splattered across each of the tracks, which run the gamut from the searing anxiety of "Part 1, Dec-Jan" to the buried, muffled hope of "Escapist." The EP was written in the track order it is presented over a 90-day period and heavily punctuated by sampled dialogue from Anime series Bleach.

In support of the release, Wild Kid has offered up a full stream of the EP's hypercolor opening cut, "Part 1, Dec-Jan," available via the player below.

You can pre-order Scream Tape here.