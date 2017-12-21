Premiere: Hear a Moody Bass-Heavy Track from Skee Mask

Molten Moods will release another various artist record, this time with tracks by Skee Mask, Kessel Vale, Jonas Yamer, and Konrad Wehrmeister.

Molten Moods 4 will be the label's fourth release, following two various artist compilations and a four-track EP from Jonas Friedlich.

The second track on the release comes from Skee Mask, who has collaborated with Molten Moods' label head and Carl Gari member Jonas Yamer on "Fanta Ocean." It is his first release ever outside of his Ilian Tape home base. The outcome is a moody IDM piece with cinematic qualities, complex but soothing.

The common thread of Molten Moods 4 is four young Munich artists "going on a joint trip into idiosyncratic electronic music."

The release will land on 12" vinyl and WAV by the end of March 2018. In the tradition of Molten Moods' cost-conscious design strategies by Paul Bernhard, the record comes with a xeroxed low budget sticker set. Meanwhile, you can find pre-sale here, with "Fanta Ocean" streaming in full below.

Tracklisting:

A1: Kessel Vale "Voguing Geisha"

A2: Skee Mask feat. Jonas Yamer "Fanta Ocean"

B1: Konrad Wehrmeister "Xenomorph"

B2: Jonas Yamer "Insgeheim"