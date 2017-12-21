Premiere: Hear a New Remix From Cassegrain

Italian duo Mathame will drop their latest EP on Fur Coat’s Oddity Records.

Titled At The Doors Of Those Spaces, the EP follows a string of esteemed releases on Anagram, ARTS, and Afterlife Records with three original cuts inspired by "the clear and clean stars above the Mount Etna active volcano in South Italy," alongside remixes from Locked Groove and Cassegrain. Keeping in tune with the label's ethos, the tracks on At The Doors Of Those Spaces all sit at the darker end of the sonic spectrum, blending deep and rolling low-end grooves with twisting synth lines and razor-sharp percusion.

The EP will be available on March 16 on 12" and digitally. Ahead of the release, the label has offered up a full stream of Cassegrain's galloping remix of "Striker," available to hear via the player below.