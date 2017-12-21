Premiere: Hear a Psychedelic Cut From The Sabres of Paradise

A Sagittariun will re-release The Sabres of Paradise's "Lick Wid Nit Wit" on March 16 via his Elastic Dreams label.

The Sabres of Paradise—a trio made up of Andrew Weatherall, Gary Burns, and Jagz Kooner—originally produced "Lick Wid Nit Wit" over 25 years ago, releasing it on a multi-artist compilation CD in a limited run. The track would go on to gain notoriety after it was featured on Weatherall's 1993 Radio 1 Essential Mix, which is also evidently how A Sagittariun chanced upon the track. The new release will feature the original cut alongside two brain-melting techno remixes from A Sagittariun, both of which take the psychedelic original into new hypnotic territory.

The release is set to drop on 12” vinyl and digital download on March 16, with the original cut streaming in full via the player below.