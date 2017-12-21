Premiere: Hear a Relentless Techno Cut From Buzzi

New York City artist Buzzi has dropped a new four-track EP on Pastel Voids.

Titled Ayni, the EP follows standout releases from Jonny Oso and Santiago Salazar with three original tracks and a remix from Xiorro. The EP looks to act as a call to unity in the NYC dance scene via the "concept of mutual reciprocity in the Andean understanding of community." Buzzi delivers this message via three fierce and relentless techno tracks, from the rolling rhythms of opening cut, "Protection," to the rave-infused atmospheres of "Thermal."

In support of the EP, Pastel Voids has offered up a full stream of "Protection," available via the player below.

You can purchase the EP here.