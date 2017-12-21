Premiere: Hear a Seductive, Melancholic Cut From Sweatson Klank

Sweatson Klank will release his latest album, Fine Lines, via Friend of Friends on May 25.

Fine Lines will be the Los Angeles producer's debut full length for Friends of Friends, following on from 2017's Then I Was Me EP. Like much of his back catalog, Fine Lines delivers a collection of highly-emotive cuts that touch on forward-thinking hip-hop, RnB, funk, and house, all the while transcending typical genre boundaries. On the LP, Sweatson Klank enlists a number of guests, including newcomers Ana Calvo, Sarah Saldivia, and Annie Bass, as well as past collaborator Ango. Fine Lines is an immersive listen, one that delivers joy, heartache, and melancholia throughout its 12-track run.

You can pre-order Fine Lines here, with album cut "Get It Back" streaming in full via the player below.