Premiere: Hear a Stunning Broken Beat Cut From Neue Grafik

Rhythm Section International's newest release will be French producer Neue Grafik's Innervision EP.

Like the majority of his work, Innervision takes cues from the broken-beat sound of London while paying homage to the Parisian house dance scene. From the deep, gorgeous title track (which also features the vocal stylings of Wayne Snow) to the swung grooves of "Dance to Yemanja" and the closing cut's haunting melancholic edge, each of the tracks on Innervision delve into a different side of Neue Grafik's sound and forms his most complete statement yet.

In support of the release, Rhythm Section has offered up a full stream of "Dance to Yemanja," available via the player below.

You can pick the record up here.