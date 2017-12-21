Premiere: Hear a Tripped-Out Cut From Midwest Supergroup Blotter Trax

On April 4, Magda, BMG, and T.B. Arthur will once again team up as Blotter Trax for a new EP.

Following on from Lost Basement Tapes and Blotter Trax - 1.0, the new EP finds the Midwest supergroup in typically psychedelic form, delivering three deep and hypnotic tracks of avant-garde electronics. From the tripped-out broken beat's of "2.1" to warped electro grooves of "2.3," Blotter Trax - 2.0 is another standout collection of left-field dancefloor weapons from three Midwest pioneers.

You can pre-order the EP here, with the tripped-out "2.3" streaming in full below.