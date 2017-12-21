Premiere: Hear a Tripped-Out Remix From Max Graef

In May, Peckham duo Athlete Whippet will return will a 12" on their own squareglass imprint.

The new five-track release, titled Hands Only, features three Athlete Whippet originals and remixes from Berlin's Max Graef, Church label head Seb Wildblood, and newcomer Tom Osmo, and is the most complete offering from the pair yet. The original cuts, although loosely sitting in the house realm, range from jazzy four-four house to more shimmering and seductive vocal numbers; whilst the remixers keep the off-kilter atmospheres of the originals while added their own idiosyncratic touches.

Ahead of the release, which will drop as a limited-edition 12” on May 4, you can stream Max Graef's funk-filled remix via the player below.

You can pre-order Hands Only here.