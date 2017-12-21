Premiere: Stream a Tough Drum & Bass Cut From Monty

Toulouse artist Monty will drop his latest EP on Alix Perez' 1985 Music.

The EP drops fresh off the back of being nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2017 Drum & Bass Arena Awards, and will be his first EP of 2018, following last year's offerings for Flexout Audio and 1985 Music. From the rippling bassline of the EP's title track to the rolling grooves of "Magma," Hypnotize is sure to please bass heads of all persuasions.

Ahead of the release on March 9, you can stream EP cut "Random Conduct" via the player below. You can pre-order Hypnotize here.