Premiere: Stream an Acid-Driven Club Weapon From Ekkohaus

Ekkohaus has dropped his latest EP, E For Ekko, via Cential Music.

The new EP follows two 2017 outings on Tabla Records and Mixx Records with four club-focused cuts of varied intensity. From the dubbed-out techno of opening cut "DUB ACCENT" to the wandering acid and ethereal atmosphere of "GOING NOWHERE" and the closing cut's quirky groove, E For Ekko is a standout release and an EP that will surely please fans of all house and techno persuasions.

You can purchase E For Ekko here, with "Going Nowhere" streaming in full below.