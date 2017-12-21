Project Pablo Announces There's Always More At The Store EP

Project Pablo will release a new EP on Ninja Tune's Technicolour imprint this coming April.

The Canadian producer has built an impressive discography in recent years with a stream of releases via labels such as Clone’s Royal Oak imprint, Spring Theory, Lone’s Magicwire, and most recently his Hope You’re Well EP on Technicolour.

We're told that the EP sees him return with a "sleeker, more refined" EP. "For this record, I pushed myself to keep things more minimal than usual, in a relative sense,” he explains. "Focusing on repetition in melody, rhythm and harmony, putting a lot of trust in my initial ideas and letting them play out. It was harder to stop than to add more.”

Tracklisting

01. Napoletana

02. Remind Me Tomorrow

03. Last Day

04. Less and Less

05. I Heard You Breathing

There’s Always More At The Store will be released on 12”/Digital via Technicolour on April 6, with "Less and Less" streaming in full above.