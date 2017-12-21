Project Pablo Announces There's Always More At The Store EP

Project Pablo will release a new EP on Ninja Tune's Technicolour imprint this coming April.
The Canadian producer has built an impressive discography in recent years with a stream of releases via labels such as Clone’s Royal Oak imprint, Spring Theory, Lone’s Magicwire, and most recently his Hope You’re Well EP on Technicolour.
We're told that the EP sees him return with a "sleeker, more refined" EP. "For this record, I pushed myself to keep things more minimal than usual, in a relative sense,” he explains. "Focusing on repetition in melody, rhythm and harmony, putting a lot of trust in my initial ideas and letting them play out. It was harder to stop than to add more.”
Tracklisting
01. Napoletana
02. Remind Me Tomorrow
03. Last Day
04. Less and Less
05. I Heard You Breathing
There’s Always More At The Store will be released on 12”/Digital via Technicolour on April 6, with "Less and Less" streaming in full above.