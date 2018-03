Psyk has announced the next two NON Series releases.

First up, on April 9, will be a remix EP for Aiken's recent NON Series EP, Genetics, featuring reworks from Blawan, James Ruskin, and Volte-Face. Following that, on May 18, Psyk will drop a solo EP for the label's 30th release, delivering three thunderous cuts, one of which popped up on DVS1's recent fabric mix.

You can find more information on NON Series here, with Blawan's remix streaming in full below.