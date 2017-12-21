Ras G & The Afrikan Space Program Touch Down with Stargate Music on Leaving

Ras G & The Afrikan Space Program will release a new album on Leaving Records, titled Stargate Music.

Ras G, real name Gregory Shorter, Jr., is an instrumental hip-hop producer and DJ from Los Angeles, active since the early 2000's—know for his Raw Fruit beat tape series, and releases with Brainfeeder, Leaving Records, and many others.

"From The Primordial Water Formation we flow thru The Stargate....and one's great journey reconnecting and returning to the sweet nectar that is The Stargate....and this is the soundtrack to the journey." — Ras G

Tracklisting:

01. Primordial Water Formations 1

02. Water Broken (The Opening Of The Stargate)

03. The Arrival 03:02

04. Quest to Find Anu Stargate

05. Intimate Reconnections 1st Invite (Ankh)

06. The Nector of Stargate (taste)

07. Is it Lust or Love

08. Infinite possibilities

09. Heaven is between her legs...(Initiate the return)

10. The Great Return (racing seed) / Primordial Water Formations 2

Stargate Music LP will land on April 20, with "The Arrival" streaming in full below.