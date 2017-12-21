Rival Consoles Shares Otherworldly New Music Video

Ryan Lee West (a.k.a Rival Consoles) has today shared an otherworldly music video for "Untravel," directed by Misha Shyukin and taken from his new album, Persona, set for release on April 13 via Erased Tapes.

The title Persona was inspired by Ingmar Bergman's film of the same name, specifically a shot in the opening credits of a child reaching out to touch a woman's face on a screen, which is shifting between one face and another. This powerful image struck West and it inspired the album's main theme—an exploration of the persona, the difference between how we see ourselves and how others see us, the spaces in between; "between states, people, light and dark, the inner persona and the outer persona," the label adds.

Shyukin had this to share on "Untravel":

"The "Untravel" video was greatly inspired by the music itself and Ryan's idea behind it. We were exploring ways of visualizing the feeling of being lost and ennui, experimenting with various techniques of distorting the footage in order to intensify the experience of a disoriented feeling in a strange and unknown landscape, yet maintaining a constant forward motion while examining the desolate world."

Recorded at his studio in south-east London, Persona benefits from Ryan's exploration of a dynamic production process that combines analogue-heavy synthesizers, acoustic and electric instruments with "a shoegaze-level obsession with effect pedals." We're told that a "greater depth of emotion and confidence can be heard across the album. It follows the success of a series of releases, including the Odyssey and Sonne EPs, long player Howl, and 2016's mini album Night Melody.

Tracklisting

01. Unfolding

02. Persona

03. Memory Arc

04. Phantom Grip

05. Be Kind

06. I Think So

07. Sun's Abandon

08. Dreamer's Wake

09. Untravel

10. Rest

11. Hidden

12. Fragment

Persona LP is set for release on April 13 via Erased Tapes, with "Untravel" available to stream above.